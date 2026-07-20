Jennison Associates LLC Trims Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,725 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 52,925 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.40% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $66,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company's stock.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $267.36 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.16 and a twelve month high of $418.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business's revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $335.00.

View Our Latest Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 15,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.75, for a total transaction of $5,789,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,776.75. This represents a 29.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.84, for a total value of $587,266.32. Following the sale, the director owned 12,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,545,795.92. This trade represents a 11.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 78,096 shares of company stock valued at $28,760,941 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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