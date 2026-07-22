Jericho Financial LLP Boosts Stake in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Jericho Financial LLP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,164 shares of the software giant's stock after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.7% of Jericho Financial LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jericho Financial LLP's holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $3,188,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 36,302 shares of the software giant's stock worth $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the software giant's stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp now owns 2,237 shares of the software giant's stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $586.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Forty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $556.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $397.75 on Wednesday. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $349.20 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $399.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The firm had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,922,874.02. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at $50,928,792.23. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 23,762 shares of company stock worth $10,508,361 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Microsoft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microsoft wasn't on the list.

While Microsoft currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here