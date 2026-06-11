Jessup Wealth Management Inc Trims Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Jessup Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL - Free Report) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,261 shares of the airline's stock after selling 447,953 shares during the quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc's holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in American Airlines Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,353 shares of the airline's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 377.4% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the airline's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the airline's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the airline's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Airlines Group Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of AAL opened at $13.42 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock's 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.36%.The company had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. American Airlines Group's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-1.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about American Airlines Group

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut American Airlines Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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