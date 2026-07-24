JFrog Ltd. $FROG Shares Bought by Siren L.L.C.

Siren L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,816 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of JFrog worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FROG. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 1.7% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the company's stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company's stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 5,654 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $478,837.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 209,658 shares in the company, valued at $17,755,936.02. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total value of $1,415,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,577,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at $431,953,855.69. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 917,399 shares of company stock valued at $73,629,102. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FROG. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.76.

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JFrog Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $81.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -153.30 and a beta of 1.20. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $99.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.39.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

Further Reading

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