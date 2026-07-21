JFrog Ltd. $FROG Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618,669 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 80,225 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.51% of JFrog worth $29,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in JFrog by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,538,338 shares in the company, valued at $548,295,462. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $105,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,235.95. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 917,399 shares of company stock valued at $73,629,102 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on JFrog from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.86.

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JFrog Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $90.43 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $99.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -170.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.95.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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