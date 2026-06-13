JFrog Ltd. $FROG Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,614 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,945 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.99% of JFrog worth $73,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JFrog by 48.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,148 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 61,685 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 14.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,173,000 after acquiring an additional 88,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 93,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $7,873,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,658,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $394,086,765.60. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $105,437.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,778,235.95. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 805,700 shares of company stock valued at $58,486,362. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson set a $90.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FROG

JFrog Trading Down 0.9%

FROG stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $89.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.68 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.82.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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