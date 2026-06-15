JFrog Ltd. $FROG Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,399 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,774 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of JFrog worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company's stock.

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JFrog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $77.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.68 and a beta of 1.23. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $89.16.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business's revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FROG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 93,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $7,873,891.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,658,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $394,086,765.60. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.47, for a total transaction of $8,147,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,734,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $467,152,075.86. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 805,700 shares of company stock valued at $58,486,362. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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