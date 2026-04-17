JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Sells 351,007 Shares of XP Inc. $XP

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lowered its holdings in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP - Free Report) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,064 shares of the company's stock after selling 351,007 shares during the quarter. XP accounts for 2.4% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s holdings in XP were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments grew its position in XP by 5.8% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in XP by 65.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in XP by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in XP by 8.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in XP by 4.7% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 25,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company's stock.

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XP Stock Performance

XP opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. XP Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $23.13. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54.

XP (NASDAQ:XP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.08 million for the quarter. XP had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that XP Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of XP from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of XP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XP presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XP

XP Profile

XP Inc provides financial products and services in Brazil. It offers securities brokerage, private pension plans, commercial, and investment banking products, such as loan operations and transactions in the foreign exchange markets and deposits; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth customers and institutional clients.

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