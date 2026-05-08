JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 3,443 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,904 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of JLB & Associates Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $30,238,162,000 after buying an additional 995,210 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,766,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $7,516,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,182 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,499,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $6,042,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,337 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $4,503,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,009 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,505,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $3,282,296,000 after buying an additional 755,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth announced it will eliminate prior authorization for roughly 30% of services, a move management says will reduce paperwork, speed care and lower administrative costs — a structural change investors view as margin-accretive and goodwill-building with providers and members. UnitedHealth to Eliminate Prior Authorization for 30% of Healthcare Services

UnitedHealth announced it will eliminate prior authorization for roughly 30% of services, a move management says will reduce paperwork, speed care and lower administrative costs — a structural change investors view as margin-accretive and goodwill-building with providers and members. Positive Sentiment: Analysis pieces highlight a recovery in utilization and operating leverage that could support further upside in UNH’s health benefits margins and earnings trajectory. This narrative helps justify recent multiple expansion. UnitedHealth: Watch The Recovery In Action

Analysis pieces highlight a recovery in utilization and operating leverage that could support further upside in UNH’s health benefits margins and earnings trajectory. This narrative helps justify recent multiple expansion. Positive Sentiment: Investor-focused write-ups point to share buybacks and valuation metrics that suggest management sees shares as undervalued — buybacks tend to be viewed as shareholder-friendly and can support EPS. According to These Metrics, UnitedHealth Stock Looks Undervalued

Investor-focused write-ups point to share buybacks and valuation metrics that suggest management sees shares as undervalued — buybacks tend to be viewed as shareholder-friendly and can support EPS. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks' reporting shows a mix of estimate changes: some near-term quarters and FY2026 estimates were raised while several future-quarter and FY2027/FY2028 projections were trimmed — the net effect is mixed guidance signal and increased forecast volatility. Bullish Quarterly Results: 3 Companies Raising Guidance

Zacks' reporting shows a mix of estimate changes: some near-term quarters and FY2026 estimates were raised while several future-quarter and FY2027/FY2028 projections were trimmed — the net effect is mixed guidance signal and increased forecast volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Peer results: CVS and Tenet reported stronger-than-expected operating trends (CVS’s Health Benefits segment saw large operating income gains). Strong peer performance underscores competitive dynamics in the benefits market — good for sector fundamentals but a mixed read for UNH’s market share and pricing. CVS Stock Breaks Out On Earnings Due To ACA Exit, Premium Hikes

Peer results: CVS and Tenet reported stronger-than-expected operating trends (CVS’s Health Benefits segment saw large operating income gains). Strong peer performance underscores competitive dynamics in the benefits market — good for sector fundamentals but a mixed read for UNH’s market share and pricing. Negative Sentiment: Some Zacks notes lowered specific quarter estimates (examples: downward revisions to Q4 FY2026 and Q4 FY2027 estimates), which introduces short-term earnings risk and could temper upside if revisions continue. (Source: Zacks/analyst notes summarized in market reports.)

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $369.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $304.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.98. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $390.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $389.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $378.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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