JLB & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,169 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,269 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,275.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,266,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,594,000 after buying an additional 2,199,695 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,712,000 after acquiring an additional 668,182 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 820,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,028,000 after acquiring an additional 518,914 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,833,041 shares of the company's stock worth $453,509,000 after purchasing an additional 370,837 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $15,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company's stock.

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Henry Schein Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of HSIC opened at $70.50 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $89.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.05.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.95%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 43,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $3,562,353.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 383,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,207,021.93. This represents a 10.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 2,844 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $224,562.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,563.20. The trade was a 15.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,911 shares of company stock worth $8,574,982. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research set a $97.00 price target on Henry Schein and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Henry Schein from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HSIC

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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