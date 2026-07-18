John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires 12,950 Shares of Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,400 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Encompass Health by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 701 shares of the company's stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Encompass Health

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $71,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,382.80. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of EHC stock opened at $112.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.77 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.62.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.57 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Encompass Health's payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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