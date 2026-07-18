John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,719 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 26,722 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 4.4% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $32,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,546 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $139.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.Emerson Electric's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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