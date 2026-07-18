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John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Twilio logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • John G Ullman & Associates boosted its Twilio stake by 78.8% in the first quarter, buying 15,150 additional shares and bringing its total position to 34,366 shares worth about $4.32 million.
  • Twilio continues to attract mostly bullish analyst coverage, with several firms raising price targets; the stock now carries an average “Buy” rating and a consensus target price of $216.27.
  • The company reported strong quarterly results, including $1.50 EPS versus $1.27 expected and $1.41 billion in revenue, while insiders recently sold shares and the stock traded around $207.54.
  • Five stocks we like better than Twilio.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,366 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 303 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company's stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 27.7% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Twilio from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Twilio from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $216.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $398,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,314.95. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,093 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $1,829,966.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 118,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,798,215. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,805,780 shares of company stock worth $342,166,703. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Twilio Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $207.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.16. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $238.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.29, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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