John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 6,675 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 6,675 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Amgen were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 331.6% during the first quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $295.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Amgen from $340.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $340.00 to $333.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $356.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $366.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.77 and a 12-month high of $391.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amgen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amgen wasn't on the list.

While Amgen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here