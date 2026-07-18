John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 8,668 Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG - Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,874 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,668 shares during the period. Everus Construction Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.13% of Everus Construction Group worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 217 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,379 shares of the company's stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. DMKC Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company's stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $172.00 target price on Everus Construction Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Freedom Capital lowered Everus Construction Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Everus Construction Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $115.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of ECG opened at $133.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 2.23. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.27 and a one year high of $171.58.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.33. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 5.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everus Construction Group Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

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