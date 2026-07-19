John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 9,925 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 9,925 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 448.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 137 shares of the software maker's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $1,016,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,468,488.75. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $146,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,596,479.26. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH opened at $163.19 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $143.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.97. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.06 and a twelve month high of $247.22.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The company had revenue of $282.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $208.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $239.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

See Also

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