John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY Stake Lessened by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY - Free Report) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 942,556 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,675,389 shares during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons makes up 2.7% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 1.84% of John Wiley & Sons worth $35,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 3.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,407 shares of the company's stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 6.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 122,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 14,320.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 157,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on WLY shares. Weiss Ratings raised John Wiley & Sons from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE WLY opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $53.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.78.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $447.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. John Wiley & Sons's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.600-5.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.81%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and educational services company founded in 1807 and headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. The company operates through two primary segments: Research & Publishing and Education. Through these segments, Wiley produces a wide range of scholarly journals, books, reference works and digital products for academic, scientific, technical and medical markets, as well as professional development and higher education learning resources.

In its Research & Publishing segment, Wiley publishes thousands of peer-reviewed journals and maintains the Wiley Online Library, a leading platform for scientific and scholarly content.

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