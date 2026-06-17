Johns Hopkins University Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,400 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. Strategy makes up about 0.1% of Johns Hopkins University's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In other Strategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $2,331,847.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,320. This represents a 34.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $3,925,451.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 68,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,669.09. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,264 shares of company stock worth $25,497,204. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Strategy Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $122.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company's 50-day moving average is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.17. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $457.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. Strategy's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($16.49) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Strategy from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Strategy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded shares of Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $313.93.

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Strategy Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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