Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Holdings Decreased by Saturna Capital Corp

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,631,693 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,259 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 4.1% of Saturna Capital Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Saturna Capital Corp owned 0.43% of Johnson Controls International worth $315,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,094 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company's stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company's stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company's stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $139.28 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $139.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.41. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $100.86 and a 52 week high of $149.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $152.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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