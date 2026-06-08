Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,655,105 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 718,245 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises about 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.70% of Johnson Controls International worth $2,712,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 123.3% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $143.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company's 50-day moving average price is $139.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $100.86 and a 52 week high of $148.38. The stock has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $149.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Further Reading

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