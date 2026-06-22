Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 173.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,068,995 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,313,060 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Johnson Controls International worth $270,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maseco LLP raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.2%

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $145.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company's 50-day moving average price is $141.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.88. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $100.86 and a 52 week high of $149.38.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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