Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,065,880 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 250,479 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of Johnson Controls International worth $139,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JCI alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Diversified Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,202,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $143.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $102.09 and a 1 year high of $151.18. The firm has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is 28.62%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson Controls International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson Controls International wasn't on the list.

While Johnson Controls International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here