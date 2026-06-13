Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,392 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 230,152 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $63,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regents Gate Capital LLP raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.4% during the third quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 86,144 shares of the company's stock worth $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $583,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 75,021 shares of the company's stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,276,753 shares of the company's stock worth $274,235,000 after acquiring an additional 142,429 shares during the period. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $2,345,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of JCI opened at $144.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $100.86 and a 1 year high of $149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $140.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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