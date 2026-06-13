Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728,794 shares of the company's stock after selling 120,535 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises about 2.3% of Cullen Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Johnson Controls International worth $207,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 96,849 shares of the company's stock worth $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 88,176 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company's stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company's stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 568,369 shares of the company's stock worth $68,062,000 after acquiring an additional 89,549 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $144.83 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $140.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $100.86 and a 1 year high of $149.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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