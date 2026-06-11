Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Sold by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,916 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,846 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Johnson Controls International Trading Down 5.7%

NYSE JCI opened at $139.28 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $139.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $100.86 and a 52 week high of $149.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is 28.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $152.85.

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Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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