Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,798 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,802 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 62.8% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 123.3% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $513,216.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,358.88. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $138.51 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $96.31 and a 1 year high of $147.32. The company has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.64 and a 200-day moving average of $128.25.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $147.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Further Reading

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