Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Stock Holdings Lifted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 273.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,080 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 225,537 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $36,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $927,739,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 368.5% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company's stock worth $747,324,000 after buying an additional 5,346,130 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company's stock worth $483,281,000 after buying an additional 2,675,157 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,519,724 shares of the company's stock worth $386,994,000 after buying an additional 665,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 148.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 832,921 shares of the company's stock worth $87,973,000 after buying an additional 497,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Evercore began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $149.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $143.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $139.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $100.86 and a 12-month high of $148.38.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.62%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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