Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 171,374 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC - Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,764 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 171,374 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Blue Owl Capital worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 166.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company's stock.

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Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.02 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Blue Owl Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on OBDC

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation NYSE: OBDC is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit‐investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company's investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first‐lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second‐lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

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