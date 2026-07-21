Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,208 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,186 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $509.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $572.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $692.00. The firm has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The company's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin introduced PAC-3 ACE, a lower-cost interceptor designed to capture growing air-defense demand and compete with low-cost weapons from startups. Reuters article on cheaper Patriot interceptors

Lockheed Martin introduced PAC-3 ACE, a lower-cost interceptor designed to capture growing air-defense demand and compete with low-cost weapons from startups. Positive Sentiment: The new PAC-3 ACE and MORFIUS X-Rotor products could expand Lockheed Martin’s addressable market in air and drone defense as global conflict drives demand for more interceptors and counter-swarm systems. PR Newswire article on PAC-3 ACE

The new PAC-3 ACE and MORFIUS X-Rotor products could expand Lockheed Martin’s addressable market in air and drone defense as global conflict drives demand for more interceptors and counter-swarm systems. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is looking for revenue growth in Lockheed Martin’s Q2 results, supported by a strong defense backlog, but margins may take longer to recover. Zacks article on buying before earnings

Wall Street is looking for revenue growth in Lockheed Martin’s Q2 results, supported by a strong defense backlog, but margins may take longer to recover. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are also focused on Q2 metric projections ahead of earnings, with investors watching for signs of execution and backlog conversion. Zacks article on Q2 projections

Analysts are also focused on Q2 metric projections ahead of earnings, with investors watching for signs of execution and backlog conversion. Negative Sentiment: Lockheed Martin’s hypersonic missile program is facing production issues and quality-defect concerns, adding execution risk to a major defense program. Yahoo Finance article on hypersonic delays

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $607.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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