Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Holdings Boosted by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,155 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 43,032 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $58,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,536,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,278,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,383,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,216,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Greenberg Financial Group bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $954,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,926,569 shares of the company's stock worth $913,484,000 after purchasing an additional 151,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.6%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $221.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $532.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $251.71. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $237.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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