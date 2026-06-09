Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Holdings Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806,885 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,241 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $373,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

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Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $232.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $149.04 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71. The stock's 50-day moving average is $231.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.38. The firm has a market cap of $558.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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