Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Position Increased by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,373 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $263.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $255.71 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $241.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.76. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $164.23 and a one year high of $269.43. The firm has a market cap of $615.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 21.48%.The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 62.11%.

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved J&J’s OTTAVA robotic surgery system, opening the door for Johnson & Johnson to compete in robotic soft-tissue surgery and potentially expand its medtech growth runway. Reuters article on OTTAVA approval

The FDA approved J&J’s OTTAVA robotic surgery system, opening the door for Johnson & Johnson to compete in robotic soft-tissue surgery and potentially expand its medtech growth runway. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also encouraged by the prospect of a phased launch of OTTAVA with select customers, suggesting J&J is preparing a commercial rollout after securing clearance. Medical Device Network article on OTTAVA launch plans

Investors are also encouraged by the prospect of a phased launch of OTTAVA with select customers, suggesting J&J is preparing a commercial rollout after securing clearance. Positive Sentiment: J&J also continues to look like a defensive income stock, with a newly declared quarterly dividend reinforcing its appeal to dividend-focused investors. Yahoo Finance dividend article

J&J also continues to look like a defensive income stock, with a newly declared quarterly dividend reinforcing its appeal to dividend-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: A federal judge cast doubt on roughly 69,000 talc-related cancer claims, but the court did not dismiss the litigation outright, so the legal overhang remains a mixed but potentially improving risk for J&J. Reuters talc litigation article

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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