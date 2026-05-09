Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Position Lowered by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,767 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,536,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,383,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Greenberg Financial Group bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $954,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,926,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $913,484,000 after acquiring an additional 151,707 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of JNJ opened at $221.17 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $237.59 and its 200 day moving average is $220.58. The company has a market capitalization of $532.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 60.12%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.48.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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