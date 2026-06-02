Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Position Raised by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 165.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,156 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 26,286 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas' holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson announced strong late-stage prostate cancer data for ERLEADA (apalutamide), showing it significantly reduced the risk of metastasis or death and improved key surgical outcomes. The results, presented at ASCO and published in The New England Journal of Medicine, could strengthen the drug’s commercial outlook. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson announced strong late-stage prostate cancer data for ERLEADA (apalutamide), showing it significantly reduced the risk of metastasis or death and improved key surgical outcomes. The results, presented at ASCO and published in The New England Journal of Medicine, could strengthen the drug’s commercial outlook. Positive Sentiment: J&J also reported pivotal data for RYBREVANT FASPRO (amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj) in advanced head and neck cancer, with durable responses and a meaningful complete-response rate. The company has already submitted for FDA approval in this indication, which could expand its oncology pipeline. Article Title

J&J also reported pivotal data for RYBREVANT FASPRO (amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj) in advanced head and neck cancer, with durable responses and a meaningful complete-response rate. The company has already submitted for FDA approval in this indication, which could expand its oncology pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Separate coverage highlighted Johnson & Johnson as one of the best dividend-paying stocks to buy right now, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income name for investors seeking stability and yield. Article Title

Separate coverage highlighted Johnson & Johnson as one of the best dividend-paying stocks to buy right now, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income name for investors seeking stability and yield. Neutral Sentiment: Another article asked whether J&J is too expensive after its 48% one-year surge, reflecting valuation concerns rather than a direct change in fundamentals. The piece suggests some investors may be pausing after the stock’s strong rally. Article Title

Another article asked whether J&J is too expensive after its 48% one-year surge, reflecting valuation concerns rather than a direct change in fundamentals. The piece suggests some investors may be pausing after the stock’s strong rally. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted the stock has slipped in the short term, implying some near-term profit-taking as investors digest the large year-to-date move and weigh whether upside is already reflected in the price. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of JNJ opened at $223.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $149.04 and a 12-month high of $251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.26. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $232.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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