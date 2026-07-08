Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Position Trimmed by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,450 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,290 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after buying an additional 3,731,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,869,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,704,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,782 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,436,633,000 after purchasing an additional 69,108,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,953,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,967,947,000 after buying an additional 1,738,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,924,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 3.1%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $267.35 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $154.21 and a 52 week high of $269.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.24. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $235.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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