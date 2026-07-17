Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,649 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.7% of First National Bank of Hutchinson's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $249.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company's 50-day moving average price is $239.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $162.30 and a 52 week high of $269.43. The stock has a market cap of $601.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson beat Q2 estimates, posting earnings of $2.90 per share on revenue of $25.31 billion, helped by strong growth in Innovative Medicine products such as Darzalex, Tremfya and Spravato. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson beat Q2 estimates, posting earnings of $2.90 per share on revenue of $25.31 billion, helped by strong growth in Innovative Medicine products such as Darzalex, Tremfya and Spravato. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 guidance, signaling confidence in continued growth from its pharma pipeline and broader portfolio. Article Title

The company raised its 2026 guidance, signaling confidence in continued growth from its pharma pipeline and broader portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary pointed to momentum beyond legacy drugs, with newer treatments and innovation in medtech and AI-enabled tools supporting the growth story. Article Title

Analysts and commentary pointed to momentum beyond legacy drugs, with newer treatments and innovation in medtech and AI-enabled tools supporting the growth story. Neutral Sentiment: J&J also declared its quarterly dividend, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock. Article Title

J&J also declared its quarterly dividend, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat and higher outlook, some reports noted the stock slipped because the market had already priced in strong results and is still weighing mixed MedTech performance and ongoing litigation risk. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Johnson Rice raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an "outperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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