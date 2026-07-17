Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Acquired by MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,629 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock worth $1,436,633,000 after buying an additional 69,108,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,924,523,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $2,005,942,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 24,436.5% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,473,008 shares of the company's stock worth $109,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,740,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,074 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $249.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $601.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $162.30 and a one year high of $269.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson beat Q2 estimates, posting earnings of $2.90 per share on revenue of $25.31 billion, helped by strong growth in Innovative Medicine products such as Darzalex, Tremfya and Spravato. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson beat Q2 estimates, posting earnings of $2.90 per share on revenue of $25.31 billion, helped by strong growth in Innovative Medicine products such as Darzalex, Tremfya and Spravato. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 guidance, signaling confidence in continued growth from its pharma pipeline and broader portfolio. Article Title

The company raised its 2026 guidance, signaling confidence in continued growth from its pharma pipeline and broader portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary pointed to momentum beyond legacy drugs, with newer treatments and innovation in medtech and AI-enabled tools supporting the growth story. Article Title

Analysts and commentary pointed to momentum beyond legacy drugs, with newer treatments and innovation in medtech and AI-enabled tools supporting the growth story. Neutral Sentiment: J&J also declared its quarterly dividend, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock. Article Title

J&J also declared its quarterly dividend, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat and higher outlook, some reports noted the stock slipped because the market had already priced in strong results and is still weighing mixed MedTech performance and ongoing litigation risk. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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