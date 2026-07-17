Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 1,167.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,806 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 195,100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.1% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $51,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,436,633,000 after buying an additional 69,108,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $6,924,523,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $2,005,942,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24,436.5% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,473,008 shares of the company's stock worth $109,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,740,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,074 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Johnson Rice raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an "outperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $249.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $162.30 and a 52 week high of $269.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 21.48%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson beat Q2 estimates, posting earnings of $2.90 per share on revenue of $25.31 billion, helped by strong growth in Innovative Medicine products such as Darzalex, Tremfya and Spravato. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson beat Q2 estimates, posting earnings of $2.90 per share on revenue of $25.31 billion, helped by strong growth in Innovative Medicine products such as Darzalex, Tremfya and Spravato. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 guidance, signaling confidence in continued growth from its pharma pipeline and broader portfolio. Article Title

The company raised its 2026 guidance, signaling confidence in continued growth from its pharma pipeline and broader portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary pointed to momentum beyond legacy drugs, with newer treatments and innovation in medtech and AI-enabled tools supporting the growth story. Article Title

Analysts and commentary pointed to momentum beyond legacy drugs, with newer treatments and innovation in medtech and AI-enabled tools supporting the growth story. Neutral Sentiment: J&J also declared its quarterly dividend, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock. Article Title

J&J also declared its quarterly dividend, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat and higher outlook, some reports noted the stock slipped because the market had already priced in strong results and is still weighing mixed MedTech performance and ongoing litigation risk. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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