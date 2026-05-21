Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,519 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KDT Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company's stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company's stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 16,008 shares of the company's stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the company's stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson launched the next-generation Shockwave C2 Aero Coronary IVL Catheter for calcified coronary artery disease, adding another growth driver in its MedTech/cardiology franchise. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson launched the next-generation Shockwave C2 Aero Coronary IVL Catheter for calcified coronary artery disease, adding another growth driver in its MedTech/cardiology franchise. Positive Sentiment: J&J said its nipocalimab drug was approved in China, expanding the commercial opportunity for one of its newer immunology therapies. Article Title

J&J said its nipocalimab drug was approved in China, expanding the commercial opportunity for one of its newer immunology therapies. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage and recent commentary continue to highlight J&J’s pipeline progress, new drug approvals, and cancer-drug sales as support for stronger long-term growth. Article Title

Analyst coverage and recent commentary continue to highlight J&J’s pipeline progress, new drug approvals, and cancer-drug sales as support for stronger long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple market commentaries and dividend-stock roundups continue to frame Johnson & Johnson as a defensive, high-quality income stock, which may help limit downside but does not represent a new catalyst. Article Title

Multiple market commentaries and dividend-stock roundups continue to frame Johnson & Johnson as a defensive, high-quality income stock, which may help limit downside but does not represent a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been trading below its recent highs, suggesting investors may be waiting for clearer evidence that new product launches and approvals will translate into faster earnings growth.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $229.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.90. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $149.04 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 60.12%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report).

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