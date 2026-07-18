Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,011 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,469 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $84,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Greenberg Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $954,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 161,343 shares of the company's stock worth $33,390,000 after buying an additional 26,450 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $252.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $269.43. The business's 50 day moving average is $239.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.63. The company has a market capitalization of $608.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 21.48%.The business's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

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Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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