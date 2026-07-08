Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,263 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,209 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 3.1%

JNJ opened at $267.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $154.21 and a one year high of $269.43. The company has a market cap of $643.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.24. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $235.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.97%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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