Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,869,810 shares of the company's stock after selling 144,917 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.12% of Johnson & Johnson worth $593,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company's stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the company's stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $232.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $149.04 and a 52-week high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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