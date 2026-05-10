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Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by F m Investments LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Johnson & Johnson logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • F m Investments LLC cut its Johnson & Johnson stake by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 28,337 shares and ending with 70,755 shares valued at about $14.6 million.
  • Johnson & Johnson’s latest quarter beat expectations, with EPS of $2.70 and revenue of $24.06 billion, and the company also raised its annual guidance and increased its quarterly dividend to $1.34 per share.
  • Wall Street remains generally upbeat on JNJ: analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus price target of $252.48, while the company’s cancer drugs and pipeline remain key growth drivers despite some mixed program results.
  • Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson.

F m Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,755 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,337 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,740,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,074 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 545.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,865,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $716,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266,354 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,512,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,838 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 126.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,584,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $664,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $367,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $221.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company's 50-day moving average price is $237.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $146.12 and a 52 week high of $251.71. The stock has a market cap of $532.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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