Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,431 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Johnson Rice upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $234.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.27. The business's 50 day moving average is $234.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $149.04 and a 12-month high of $251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.12%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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