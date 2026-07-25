Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,821 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,594 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,436,633,000 after purchasing an additional 69,108,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,924,523,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,005,942,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24,436.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,473,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,338,000 after buying an additional 4,454,778 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,740,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $263.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.32. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $164.23 and a fifty-two week high of $269.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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