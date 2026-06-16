Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,797 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,351 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.2% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $236.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.56. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The company has a market capitalization of $568.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson announced a more than $1 billion investment in Jacksonville, Florida to expand Vision manufacturing, packaging, and distribution. The move supports its U.S. expansion strategy and could improve long-term supply resilience and growth in its eye-care business. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson announced a more than $1 billion investment in Jacksonville, Florida to expand Vision manufacturing, packaging, and distribution. The move supports its U.S. expansion strategy and could improve long-term supply resilience and growth in its eye-care business. Positive Sentiment: J&J is also seeing renewed optimism around its pipeline after reporting strong Phase 2/3 results for IMAAVY (nipocalimab) in a rare autoimmune anemia and receiving FDA Priority Review, which could support future revenue growth if approved. Article Title

J&J is also seeing renewed optimism around its pipeline after reporting strong Phase 2/3 results for IMAAVY (nipocalimab) in a rare autoimmune anemia and receiving FDA Priority Review, which could support future revenue growth if approved. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary suggests J&J’s shares have already had a strong multi-month run, so some investors are now debating whether the stock still offers value after a sharp one-year advance. Article Title

Recent commentary suggests J&J’s shares have already had a strong multi-month run, so some investors are now debating whether the stock still offers value after a sharp one-year advance. Neutral Sentiment: J&J’s dividend increase and ongoing manufacturing push reinforce its defensive, income-oriented profile, but these items are more supportive of long-term sentiment than immediate share-price upside. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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