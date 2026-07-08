Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,708 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,998 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $267.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $643.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $154.21 and a 1 year high of $269.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 61.97%.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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