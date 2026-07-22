Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,576 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,608 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Greenberg Financial Group acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $954,000. World Investment Advisors raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 161,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 26,450 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,410,177 shares of the company's stock worth $705,736,000 after buying an additional 28,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $11,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $250.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $603.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $164.23 and a 52-week high of $269.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $263.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.30.

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Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

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Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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