Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,830 shares of the company's stock after selling 399,147 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,255,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay about $1 billion for Firefly Bio technology, a bet on improving treatment options for one of cancer’s most hard-to-target areas. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay about $1 billion for Firefly Bio technology, a bet on improving treatment options for one of cancer’s most hard-to-target areas. Positive Sentiment: J&J also reported encouraging late-stage results for IMAAVY in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, reinforcing the company’s pipeline momentum in rare diseases. Article Title

J&J also reported encouraging late-stage results for IMAAVY in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, reinforcing the company’s pipeline momentum in rare diseases. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlighted J&J as a defensive healthcare name with attractive valuation and dividend appeal, which can support buying interest in a volatile market. Article Title

Analysts and commentators highlighted J&J as a defensive healthcare name with attractive valuation and dividend appeal, which can support buying interest in a volatile market. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer mentioned J&J while favoring healthcare over technology, which is a sentiment tailwind but not a direct company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Jim Cramer mentioned J&J while favoring healthcare over technology, which is a sentiment tailwind but not a direct company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson expanded U.S. availability of its TECNIS PureSee cataract lens, a positive commercial update but likely a smaller stock mover than the acquisition and pipeline news. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson expanded U.S. availability of its TECNIS PureSee cataract lens, a positive commercial update but likely a smaller stock mover than the acquisition and pipeline news. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing talc-related legal headlines remain an overhang and could limit upside if investors focus back on litigation risk. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. HSBC raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $240.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $579.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $149.04 and a one year high of $251.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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