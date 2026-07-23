Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Stake Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,752,985 shares of the company's stock after selling 232,205 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,406,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved J&J’s OTTAVA robotic surgery system, opening the door for Johnson & Johnson to compete in robotic soft-tissue surgery and potentially expand its medtech growth runway. Reuters article on OTTAVA approval

The FDA approved J&J’s OTTAVA robotic surgery system, opening the door for Johnson & Johnson to compete in robotic soft-tissue surgery and potentially expand its medtech growth runway. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also encouraged by the prospect of a phased launch of OTTAVA with select customers, suggesting J&J is preparing a commercial rollout after securing clearance. Medical Device Network article on OTTAVA launch plans

Investors are also encouraged by the prospect of a phased launch of OTTAVA with select customers, suggesting J&J is preparing a commercial rollout after securing clearance. Positive Sentiment: J&J also continues to look like a defensive income stock, with a newly declared quarterly dividend reinforcing its appeal to dividend-focused investors. Yahoo Finance dividend article

J&J also continues to look like a defensive income stock, with a newly declared quarterly dividend reinforcing its appeal to dividend-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: A federal judge cast doubt on roughly 69,000 talc-related cancer claims, but the court did not dismiss the litigation outright, so the legal overhang remains a mixed but potentially improving risk for J&J. Reuters talc litigation article

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $255.71 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $164.23 and a one year high of $269.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 62.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Johnson Rice upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an "outperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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